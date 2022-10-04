Chiron Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Chiron Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,180 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,046,790 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,417,320,000 after purchasing an additional 103,985 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,897,450 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,219,970,000 after acquiring an additional 431,459 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 111.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,333,666 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $336,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,560 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 135.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,267,473 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $127,888,000 after acquiring an additional 728,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 946,967 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $95,550,000 after acquiring an additional 35,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

Citrix Systems Price Performance

CTXS stock remained flat at $103.90 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.98. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.07 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The cloud computing company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 68.95%. The firm had revenue of $859.52 million during the quarter.

About Citrix Systems

(Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.