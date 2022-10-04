Chiron Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,225 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 0.8% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD traded up $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,364,593. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.59. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $151.03 and a 52-week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

