Chiron Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,403 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $338,235,000 after purchasing an additional 236,513 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Best Buy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,672,121 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $333,796,000 after buying an additional 168,940 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,508,029 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $228,035,000 after purchasing an additional 46,948 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $251,898,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Best Buy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,414,585 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $219,486,000 after acquiring an additional 99,624 shares during the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,883.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,207.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,451 shares of company stock worth $1,997,952 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of Best Buy stock traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.67. 97,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,419,122. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $62.42 and a one year high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.28. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.13.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

