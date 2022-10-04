Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 325,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Chubb were worth $63,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,066,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,714,667,000 after acquiring an additional 563,077 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,637,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,911,714,000 after acquiring an additional 565,220 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,293,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,773,000 after acquiring an additional 541,010 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,620,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,280,000 after acquiring an additional 505,772 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,072,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,931,000 after acquiring an additional 389,990 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $5.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $192.58. The stock had a trading volume of 31,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,219. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $171.96 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.17 and its 200-day moving average is $198.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.83.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.