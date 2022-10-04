CIBC Trims Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Target Price to C$6.25

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$7.50 to C$6.25 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Doman Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$9.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doman Building Materials Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.11.

Doman Building Materials Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE:DBM traded up C$0.12 on Tuesday, hitting C$6.02. The stock had a trading volume of 107,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,759. Doman Building Materials Group has a twelve month low of C$5.74 and a twelve month high of C$8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$523.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group ( TSE:DBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$870.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$866.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.5799999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Doman Building Materials Group news, Director Amar Doman bought 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$212,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$315,856.50.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

