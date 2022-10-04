CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Short Interest Update

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 748,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the August 31st total of 671,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CIRCOR International Stock Performance

Shares of CIRCOR International stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,006. The stock has a market cap of $382.36 million, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.94. CIRCOR International has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 20.49% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $204.92 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that CIRCOR International will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of CIRCOR International

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CIRCOR International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of CIRCOR International from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CIRCOR International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 2,620.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 225,055 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 7.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,143,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,743,000 after buying an additional 80,726 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 452,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,051,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the first quarter worth $1,048,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CIRCOR International by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 36,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

