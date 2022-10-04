Citigroup Cuts Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $48.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Olin from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Olin from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Olin from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Olin from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin Stock Up 5.2 %

OLN stock opened at $45.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.36. Olin has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $67.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.01.

Olin Announces Dividend

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 60.71% and a net margin of 15.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Olin will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 8.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Olin

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $193,374.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,763.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olin

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olin by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $829,542,000 after buying an additional 493,052 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olin by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,796,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $825,827,000 after buying an additional 472,527 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Olin by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,346,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $340,017,000 after buying an additional 58,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Olin by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,581,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,812,000 after buying an additional 31,587 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Olin by 5.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,404,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $177,995,000 after buying an additional 188,830 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Olin

(Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.