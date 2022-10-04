Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in C. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Citigroup by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 54,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

Citigroup Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE C traded up $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.61. 766,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,652,312. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.10. The company has a market capitalization of $86.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.06 and a twelve month high of $73.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

