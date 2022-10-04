Citigroup Lowers Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Price Target to $9.50

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

Shares of NYSE ECVT opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. Ecovyst has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.88 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.06.

Ecovyst ( NYSE:ECVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 12.58% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $225.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecovyst will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ecovyst news, Director Robert Coxon bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,969.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Coxon acquired 10,000 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph S. Koscinski acquired 11,400 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $100,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 454,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,991,415.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 31,400 shares of company stock valued at $274,906 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 6,342 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 179,154 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 429,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 269,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP boosted its position in Ecovyst by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 157,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

