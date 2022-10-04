Citigroup Lowers Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target to $28.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.32% from the stock’s previous close.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.04.

Plug Power stock opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.25. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 105.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 8,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

