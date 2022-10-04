Citigroup Trims Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Target Price to $29.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Huntsman from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Huntsman from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America lowered Huntsman from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Huntsman from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.67.

Huntsman Price Performance

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $25.56 on Tuesday. Huntsman has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $41.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.78 and its 200 day moving average is $31.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Insider Activity

In other Huntsman news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 10,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Huntsman news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 10,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Curtis E. Espeland acquired 15,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $452,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,325.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in Huntsman by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 18,026,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,358,000 after purchasing an additional 47,739 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Huntsman by 773.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,122,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307,003 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 1.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,079,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,007,000 after purchasing an additional 58,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 69.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Articles

