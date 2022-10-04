City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Hits New 1-Year High at $91.63

Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $91.63 and last traded at $91.63, with a volume of 50 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHCO. StockNews.com raised City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of City in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on City in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company.

City Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.10.

City Increases Dividend

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $59.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.70 million. City had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 37.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that City Holding will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This is an increase from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total value of $32,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,360.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of City

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHCO. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in City in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in City by 300.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in City by 141.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in City in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

