Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,160,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the August 31st total of 28,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Clovis Oncology Price Performance

Shares of CLVS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.21. 8,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,165,091. Clovis Oncology has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $4.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.53.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Clovis Oncology

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLVS. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.