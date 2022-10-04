CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Insider Acquires 110,175 Shares

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating) insider Andrew Kirkman bought 110,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £154,245 ($186,376.27).
Andrew Kirkman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 8th, Andrew Kirkman acquired 75 shares of CLS stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.44) per share, with a total value of £151.50 ($183.06).
CLS Price Performance
Shares of LON CLI traded up GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 152.20 ($1.84). The company had a trading volume of 145,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,650. The firm has a market capitalization of £604.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 490.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 184.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 200.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.00. CLS Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 131 ($1.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 235.50 ($2.85).
CLS Cuts Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on CLS from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 255 ($3.08) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.
CLS Company Profile
CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.
Read More
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
- 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023
- China-Based EV Maker BYD Set For Big European, Japanese Expansion
Receive News & Ratings for CLS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.