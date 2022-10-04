CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Insider Acquires 110,175 Shares

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating) insider Andrew Kirkman bought 110,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £154,245 ($186,376.27).

Andrew Kirkman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Andrew Kirkman acquired 75 shares of CLS stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.44) per share, with a total value of £151.50 ($183.06).

Shares of LON CLI traded up GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 152.20 ($1.84). The company had a trading volume of 145,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,650. The firm has a market capitalization of £604.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 490.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 184.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 200.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.00. CLS Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 131 ($1.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 235.50 ($2.85).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. CLS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.84%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on CLS from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 255 ($3.08) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

