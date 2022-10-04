CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 283,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,769 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CME Group were worth $58,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.86.

Insider Activity at CME Group

CME Group Stock Performance

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total transaction of $806,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,732.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,511 shares of company stock worth $2,123,186 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $3.50 on Tuesday, hitting $181.68. 47,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,875. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.45. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $175.08 and a one year high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.