CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,050,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the August 31st total of 15,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 354,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 287,174 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,787,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,305,000 after buying an additional 393,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,924. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.37. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.69.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

