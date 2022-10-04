Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Short Interest Up 12.5% in September

Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Coats Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS CGGGF opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. Coats Group has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.82.

Coats Group Company Profile

Further Reading

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.

