Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Receives $2,291.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,291.67.

CCHGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 2,600 ($31.42) in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,600 ($31.42) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,825 ($22.05) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,400 ($29.00) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,850 ($22.35) to GBX 1,950 ($23.56) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Coca-Cola HBC Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCHGY opened at $20.91 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $37.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average is $22.03.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.