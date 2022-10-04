Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,330 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 11,994 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,826 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.9% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $1.82 on Tuesday, reaching $60.85. 139,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,180,125. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $57.42 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

