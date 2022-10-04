Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-$5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.44 billion-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.47 billion. Columbia Sportswear also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $7.35-$7.95 EPS.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

Shares of COLM stock opened at $69.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $107.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.73.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $578.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.35 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.76%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COLM. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen raised their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jim A. Swanson purchased 500 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.99 per share, for a total transaction of $36,495.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,329.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 523.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

