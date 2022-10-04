Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $10.21 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOOG. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 203.7% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $213.72 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $208.10 and a 12-month high of $306.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.89.

