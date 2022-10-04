Comparing Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) and Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) and Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and Central Puerto, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A Central Puerto 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) $30,000.00 737.09 -$2.35 million ($0.44) -9.06 Central Puerto $600.19 million 1.14 -$7.79 million $0.66 6.88

This table compares Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and Central Puerto’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Central Puerto. Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Central Puerto, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and Central Puerto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) N/A -17.73% -15.49% Central Puerto 16.67% 7.33% 4.68%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.4% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Central Puerto shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Central Puerto shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Puerto has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Central Puerto beats Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company. The company also holds various agreements comprising power purchase agreements, concession agreements, and other agreements worldwide with pipeline of projects with approximately 327.7 megawatts. It has operations in Sweden, Israel, Portugal, China, Gibraltar, Australia, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as EWPG Holding AB (publ) and changed its name to Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) in June 2021. Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Central Puerto

Central Puerto S.A. generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,809 MW. Central Puerto S.A. was founded in 1898 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

