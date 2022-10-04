Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Computer Task Group Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of CTG stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. Computer Task Group has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $10.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average is $8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.76.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $82.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.93 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Computer Task Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Computer Task Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 181,316 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 101.7% during the second quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 63,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 32,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 69.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,820 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

