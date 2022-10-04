Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Computer Task Group Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of CTG stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. Computer Task Group has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $10.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average is $8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.76.
Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $82.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.93 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Computer Task Group
Computer Task Group Company Profile
Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.
Recommended Stories
