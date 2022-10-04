Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Trading 2% Higher

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) shares rose 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.66 and last traded at $6.63. Approximately 115,994 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 69,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

BBCP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Concrete Pumping to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $375.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Concrete Pumping ( NASDAQ:BBCP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $104.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.97 million. Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 6.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Concrete Pumping by 54.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Concrete Pumping by 54.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 371.0% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 13,057 shares during the period. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

