Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 4,905 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 23.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,699,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,899,000 after buying an additional 519,892 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,056,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,853,000 after acquiring an additional 10,718 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,217,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,106,000 after purchasing an additional 34,061 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 934,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,439,000 after purchasing an additional 391,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 35.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 744,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,381,000 after purchasing an additional 195,650 shares during the period.

NYSE:MEG opened at $34.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.27. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $80.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -32.93 and a beta of 1.56.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MEG shares. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Montrose Environmental Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.42.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

