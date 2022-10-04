Congress Park Capital LLC Has $223,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Congress Park Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,223 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 717,471 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,466,000 after buying an additional 72,668 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 63,152 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after buying an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 28,028 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 535,708 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,948,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 33,424 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 3.2 %

CSCO stock opened at $41.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.69. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.96 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $169.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

