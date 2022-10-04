ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 804,839 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 85,155 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $72,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,099,502 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,109,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,017,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,817 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,616,360 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,761,636,000 after purchasing an additional 408,012 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,346,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,353,857 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,235,451,000 after purchasing an additional 250,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.79.

NYSE:COP opened at $109.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.54. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $66.06 and a twelve month high of $124.08. The company has a market capitalization of $142.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

