Conroy Gold and Natural Resources (LON:CGNR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.90

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (LON:CGNR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17.90 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 18 ($0.22), with a volume of 155762 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19 ($0.23).

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 950.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 21.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 27.12.

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ireland and Finland. The company primarily explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily focuses on the Longford-Down Massif region for its exploration activities. The company was formerly known as Conroy Diamonds and Gold Plc and changed its name to Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc in January 2011.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conroy Gold and Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conroy Gold and Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.