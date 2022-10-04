Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ED. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.18.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 2.2 %

ED opened at $87.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.54 and its 200 day moving average is $95.53. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $71.52 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 25.6% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 158.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 277,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,276,000 after purchasing an additional 170,229 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 13.4% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 59,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,318,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,823,000 after purchasing an additional 58,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

