Contrasting Alliance Sports Group (OTCMKTS:BOLL) and Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC)

Alliance Sports Group (OTCMKTS:BOLL – Get Rating) and Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.0% of Solo Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.6% of Alliance Sports Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Solo Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alliance Sports Group and Solo Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance Sports Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Solo Brands $403.72 million 0.94 $10.69 million ($0.05) -79.60

Analyst Ratings

Solo Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Alliance Sports Group.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Alliance Sports Group and Solo Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance Sports Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Solo Brands 0 0 7 0 3.00

Solo Brands has a consensus target price of $22.17, indicating a potential upside of 456.95%. Given Solo Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Solo Brands is more favorable than Alliance Sports Group.

Profitability

This table compares Alliance Sports Group and Solo Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance Sports Group N/A N/A N/A Solo Brands -0.47% 16.59% 10.26%

Summary

Solo Brands beats Alliance Sports Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alliance Sports Group

Alliance Sports Group, L.P., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes sports and outdoor products to customers worldwide. The company provides flashlights, fitness products, multi-tools, and outdoor gear products to independent retail stores, as well as retail chains. It offers its products under the NEBO, Quarrow Fishing Products, iPROTEC Firearm Lighting, WEATHERRITE Outdoor, Bollinger Fitness, Solaire Trimwear, and True Utility. Alliance Sports Group, L.P. is based in Grand Prairie, Texas.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands, Inc. operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories. It also offers swim trunks, casual shorts, sport products, polos, shirts, and lounge products under the Chubbies brand name; consumables, such as color packs, starters, natural charcoal, and firewood products; and accessories comprising shelters, shields, roasting sticks, tools, paddles, and pumps under the Solo Stove, Oru, and ISLE brands. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

