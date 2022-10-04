Cook Protocol Trading Down 14.4% Over Last Week (COOK)

Cook Protocol (COOK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Cook Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Cook Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and approximately $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cook Protocol has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cook Protocol alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004932 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010684 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Cook Protocol Coin Profile

Cook Protocol launched on February 15th, 2021. Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance.

Buying and Selling Cook Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Cook Protocol is a platform built on Ethereum blockchain that connects retail investors with professional fund managers. The Cook Protocol provides retail investors with a diverse selection of asset management options offered by a wide variety of professional asset managers, so investors do not need to understand sophisticated concepts to ride the DeFi train.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cook Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cook Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cook Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cook Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.