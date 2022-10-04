Corbenic Partners LLC Sells 12,865 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Corbenic Partners LLC cut its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,865 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 17.6% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $66,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $5,902,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $3,115,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of QQQ traded up $7.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $281.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,312,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,416,564. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.32. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $267.10 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

