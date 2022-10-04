Corbenic Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGK. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $544,719,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,199,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,256,000 after acquiring an additional 116,992 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 981,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,014,000 after buying an additional 51,439 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 831,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,894,000 after buying an additional 83,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 826,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,639,000 after buying an additional 23,165 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $4.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.20. The company had a trading volume of 36,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,162. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $174.13 and a 12-month high of $266.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.14.
