Corebridge Financial, Inc. (CRBG) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 6th

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, October 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.

Corebridge Financial stock traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $20.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,019,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,095. Corebridge Financial has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $22.00.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Corebridge Financial in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

