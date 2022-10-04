Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Short Interest Update

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,720,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the August 31st total of 7,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,077,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $14.75.

Get Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.1808 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 49,551.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 17,377,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $149,103,000 after buying an additional 17,342,976 shares in the last quarter. Ursa Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $24,178,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,994,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,112,000 after buying an additional 315,152 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $14,129,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,425,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after buying an additional 737,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.