Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Short Interest Update

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,720,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the August 31st total of 7,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,077,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $14.75.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.1808 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.
