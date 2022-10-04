Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. cut its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 1,083.7% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 68.2% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Trading Up 3.2 %

CTVA stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.05. The company had a trading volume of 42,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,620. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.04 and a 200 day moving average of $58.16. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The company has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Roth Capital upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Corteva to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.27.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

