Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target Increased to $73.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.35% from the company’s current price.

CTVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.27.

Corteva Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $59.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva has a 12-month low of $41.37 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.04 and its 200 day moving average is $58.16.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corteva

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of Corteva by 1,083.7% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

