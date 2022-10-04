Cottage Street Advisors LLC Has $4.26 Million Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners comprises 3.2% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,951,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,064,000 after buying an additional 106,822 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $144,561,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,697,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,343,000 after purchasing an additional 246,037 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,695,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,279,000 after purchasing an additional 269,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,415,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,461,000 after purchasing an additional 92,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MMP opened at $47.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.91. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $43.58 and a twelve month high of $53.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.97.

Magellan Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 51.99%. The company had revenue of $788.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.81 million. Analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 88.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

