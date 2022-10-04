Cottage Street Advisors LLC Has $727,000 Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,964 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 20,995 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,997 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,198.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AKAM. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.21.

Shares of AKAM opened at $83.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.79 and a 1-year high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

