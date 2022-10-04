Covesting Market Cap Reaches $4.36 Million (COV)

Covesting (COV) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last week, Covesting has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Covesting coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001150 BTC on popular exchanges. Covesting has a market cap of $4.36 million and approximately $173,229.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Covesting Coin Profile

Covesting’s launch date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 18,767,851 coins. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/covesting. Covesting’s official website is covesting.io.

Covesting Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Covesting platform was conceived to help investors and cryptocurrency traders getting in touch with each other. Investors can browse through dozens of trading strategies, provided by professional asset managers, and subscribe to the ones matching their goals.Thanks to technology-based solutions and smart-contracts, the Covesting platform allows its users to replicate trading activity of a chosen Model directly into their segregated account at Covesting.The COVESTING Token is an ERC20 utility token built on Ethereum blockchain, designed to be used by members within the COVESTING platform. Thus, demand for (COV) correlates with the trading volume and activity on the platform.COV token is not available in the United States or other jurisdictions where transactions in such ERC-20 tokens/cryptocurrencies as COV is prohibited by lawDue to a Kucoin hack, Covesting performed a token swap. From 7/10/2020 all addresses holding the $COV token received new tokens. Starting from 7:00am UTC and until the process completion notice all token holders were advised not to move their tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

