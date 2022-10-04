Credit Suisse Group Boosts Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Price Target to $20.00

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CWAN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Clearwater Analytics from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of CWAN stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.92 and a quick ratio of 11.92. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.45. Clearwater Analytics has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $26.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.78.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $73.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.21 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $697,679,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,828,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828,717 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 342.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,062,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,786 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the second quarter valued at about $19,022,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 70.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,545,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,078 shares in the last quarter. 37.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

