Credit Suisse Group Cuts NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Price Target to GBX 5,200

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 6,450 ($77.94) to GBX 5,200 ($62.83) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NXGPF. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded NEXT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 7,100 ($85.79) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,850 ($94.85) to GBX 6,200 ($74.92) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of NEXT in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,280 ($87.97) to GBX 6,000 ($72.50) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6,614.67.

NXGPF stock remained flat at $54.00 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.32. NEXT has a 1 year low of $54.00 and a 1 year high of $68.30.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

