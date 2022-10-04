Critical Comparison: Vertiv (VRT) versus Its Peers

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Vertiv to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Vertiv pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.8% and pay out 17.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Vertiv lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.4% of Vertiv shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Vertiv shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Vertiv has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vertiv’s competitors have a beta of -1.05, meaning that their average share price is 205% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vertiv and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertiv 2.06% 7.73% 1.49% Vertiv Competitors -155.70% -18.01% -5.72%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vertiv and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vertiv $5.00 billion $119.60 million 375.00 Vertiv Competitors $2.15 billion $146.92 million 39.72

Vertiv has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Vertiv is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Vertiv and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertiv 1 4 4 0 2.33 Vertiv Competitors 74 243 440 4 2.49

Vertiv currently has a consensus target price of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 40.00%. As a group, “Electronic components, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 33.87%. Given Vertiv’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vertiv is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Vertiv beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming. The company also provides lifecycle management services, predictive analytics, and professional services for deploying, maintaining, and optimizing its products and their related systems; and preventative maintenance, acceptance testing, engineering and consulting, performance assessments, remote monitoring, training, spare parts, and critical digital infrastructure software services. It offers its products primarily under the Liebert, NetSure, Geist, E&I, Powerbar, and Avocent brands. The company serves social media, financial services, healthcare, transportation, retail, education, and government industries through a network of direct sales professionals, independent sales representatives, channel partners, and original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Vertiv Holdings Co is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

