Critical Review: Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) and Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF)

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) and Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF – Get Rating) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Consolidated Communications and Tower One Wireless’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consolidated Communications $1.28 billion 0.43 -$107.08 million ($1.15) -4.15 Tower One Wireless $8.53 million 0.74 -$3.34 million ($0.05) -1.06

Tower One Wireless has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Consolidated Communications. Consolidated Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tower One Wireless, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Consolidated Communications has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tower One Wireless has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

81.1% of Consolidated Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Consolidated Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Consolidated Communications and Tower One Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consolidated Communications -8.64% 6.08% 0.75% Tower One Wireless -41.86% N/A -20.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Consolidated Communications and Tower One Wireless, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consolidated Communications 1 1 0 0 1.50 Tower One Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A

Consolidated Communications presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.79%. Given Consolidated Communications’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Consolidated Communications is more favorable than Tower One Wireless.

Summary

Consolidated Communications beats Tower One Wireless on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions. The company also provides voice services, such as local phone and long-distance services; and sells business equipment, as well as offers related hardware and maintenance support, video, and other miscellaneous services. In addition, it offers video services, which consist of high-definition television, digital video recorders (DVR), and/or a whole home DVR; and on-demand streaming TV services that provide endless entertainment options. Further, the company provides network access services that include interstate and intrastate switched access, network special access, and end user access; and telephone directory publishing, video advertising, billing and support, and other miscellaneous services. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois.

About Tower One Wireless

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications towers in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It primarily engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction. Tower One Wireless Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Bogotá, Colombia.

