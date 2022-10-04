CropperFinance Trading 12.3% Higher This Week (CRP)

CropperFinance (CRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. In the last week, CropperFinance has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. One CropperFinance coin can now be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CropperFinance has a total market capitalization of $8.94 million and approximately $58,765.00 worth of CropperFinance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CropperFinance Coin Profile

CropperFinance was first traded on November 4th, 2021. CropperFinance’s total supply is 499,896,972 coins. CropperFinance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CropperFinance is cropper.finance.

Buying and Selling CropperFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “CropperFinance's main attribute is yield farming. The mission is to make farming more accessible for all new projects within the Solana network. Yield farming has gained popularity in the last couple of months, and we believe that it will become even more sought after, with an even brighter outlook for the future where it should become an essential part of any project.On the CropperFinance platform, all Solana projects and their tokens will be able to create a liquidity pool. Once a liquidity pool is created, the project that created the pool will be able to launch its own farm where its token holders will be able to add liquidity. The creator of the farm will be able to choose:The farming pair (SPL-token/USDC, SPL-token/CRP) The supply released through farming The weekly emission reduction The type of farm (locked or not) (Note: that all the rewards from locked farms are unlocked)All projects which want to create a new farm will be charged a fee in $CRP. $CRP farming pairs will be exempt from this charge and the locked farm will get an additional yield in $CRP.“CRP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

