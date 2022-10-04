CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Short Interest Up 8.2% in September

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,060,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the August 31st total of 15,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

NASDAQ CTIC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.16. 73,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,770,970. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average is $5.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.90. CTI BioPharma has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $7.80.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts predict that CTI BioPharma will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTIC shares. Cowen assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

In related news, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 20,121 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $130,987.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 20,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $130,987.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 7,210,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $44,128,663.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,839 shares in the company, valued at $121,414.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,635,720 shares of company stock worth $46,801,558. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 354.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

