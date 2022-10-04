Curio (CUR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $24,850.01

Curio (CUR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Curio has a total market cap of $24,850.01 and approximately $85.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Curio has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. One Curio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0126 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,367.13 or 0.99980276 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006922 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004562 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00051037 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003044 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009819 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00063655 BTC.
- Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00021627 BTC.
- Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004860 BTC.
About Curio
Curio (CRYPTO:CUR) is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,078 coins. The official website for Curio is curioinvest.com. Curio’s official message board is blog.curioinvest.com. Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Curio
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
