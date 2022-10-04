CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $187.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on CYBR. Cowen initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $178.57.
CyberArk Software Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of CYBR stock opened at $149.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -49.65 and a beta of 1.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CyberArk Software
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.
About CyberArk Software
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CyberArk Software (CYBR)
- 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023
- China-Based EV Maker BYD Set For Big European, Japanese Expansion
- Is Illumina Still the Gamechanger in Genomics Sequencing?
- Here’s What Makes Amazon a Sum-of-All-Parts Commerce Juggernaut
- FedEx Will Deliver Better News in 2023
Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.