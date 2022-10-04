CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $187.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CYBR. Cowen initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $178.57.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $149.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -49.65 and a beta of 1.07.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $142.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

