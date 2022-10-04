Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 534,100 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the August 31st total of 494,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 242.8 days.
Dai-ichi Life Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DCNSF opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. Dai-ichi Life has a 52 week low of $16.43 and a 52 week high of $23.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.19.
About Dai-ichi Life
