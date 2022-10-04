Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 534,100 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the August 31st total of 494,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 242.8 days.

Dai-ichi Life Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DCNSF opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. Dai-ichi Life has a 52 week low of $16.43 and a 52 week high of $23.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.19.

About Dai-ichi Life

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities, non-participating single premium whole life insurance, financial insurance and annuities, and group annuities.

