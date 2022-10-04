dAppstore (DAPPX) Price Hits $0.0042 on Major Exchanges

dAppstore (DAPPX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One dAppstore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, dAppstore has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. dAppstore has a market capitalization of $6.32 million and $351,749.00 worth of dAppstore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010737 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About dAppstore

dAppstore’s genesis date was January 15th, 2022. dAppstore’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. dAppstore’s official Twitter account is @d_appstore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dAppstore is dappstore.me.

dAppstore Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The native utility token of dAppstore (DAPPC) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of dAppstore, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem and is intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dAppstore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dAppstore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dAppstore using one of the exchanges listed above.

